Kabori: The passing of a spellbinder
Published: 17 Apr 2021 09:29 AM BdST
Updated: 17 Apr 2021 09:41 AM BdST
The death of Sarah Begum Kabori from the COVID-19 illness has brought the curtain down on one of the most revered Bangladeshi silver screen stars who became a legend in her own time. bdnews24.com brings back memories of the beloved actress from its archives.
Sarah Begum Kabori and Kohinoor Akhter Suchanda, two favourite faces of the Bengali film industry, join the 1426 Bengali New Year celebrations organised by bdnews24.com. They were accompanied by Toufique Imrose Khalidi, editor-in-chief of bdnews24.com.
Sarah Begum Kabori, an acting legend, speaks at Shilpakala Academy on National Film Day in 2017.
Legendary actress Sarah Begum Kabori introduces her memoirs to her fans at the Ekushey Book Fair on the final day of the fair in 2017. The 'sweet damsel’ of Bangla cinema spent hours at the stall of bdnews24 publishing limited (bpl), the publisher of the memoirs “Smriti Tuku Thaak”.
Sarah Begum Kabori, an acting legend, is seen with Mohammad Nurul Huda, a poet and an Ekushey Padak winner, at the Ekushey Book Fair in 2017.
Actress Sarah Begum Kabori and former caretaker government adviser Rasheda K Choudhury join the 1426 Bengali New Year celebrations organised by bdnews24.com.
Actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha and filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki pose with actress Sarah Begum Kabori during the 1426 Bengali New Year celebrations organised by bdnews24.com
Actress Sarah Begum Kabori attends the unveiling of “Turning Points: Global Agenda 2016” published by bdnews24.com in association with The New York Times.
Sarah Begum Kabori, the then Awami League MP, campaigns for Selina Hayat Ivy, the mayoral candidate in the 2011 Narayanganj City Corporation election.
A special moment for Sarah Begum Kabori in 2009: The actress is set to take oath as a member of parliament.
A special occasion for Sarah Begum Kabori in 2009: The actress is set to take oath as a member of parliament.