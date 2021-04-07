Actress, ex-MP Kabori hospitalised with COVID

She tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was taken to Kurmitola General Hospital, her aide Nur Uddin said on Wednesday.

The former MP was in a stable condition and being given oxygen in a cabin, Nur Uddin said.

The ‘sweet girl’ of the silver screen era started her career with renowned auteur Subhas Dutta’s ‘Shutorang’ in 1964. The others of the films she acted in include ‘Neel Akasher Neeche’, ‘Mainamati’, ‘Dheu-er Por Dheu’, ‘Porichoy’, ‘Odhikar’, ‘Beiman’, ‘Abak Prithibi’, ‘Sonali Akash’, and ‘Deep Nebhe Nai’.

In 2006, ‘Aina’, the first film she directed, hit the screen.

The second film she is making is ‘Ei Tumi Sei Tumi’.