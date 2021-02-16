‘I'd goosebumps when I read Bangabandhu biopic script,’ says Bollywood actor Masood Akhtar
Bollywood actor Masood Akhtar, who plays a character in the upcoming film ‘Bangabandhu’ which is based on the biography of the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, says he was “thrilled” when he read the script.
Both Bangladeshi and Indian audiences know him well for his acting in films like ‘Om Shanti Om’, ‘Kahani', ‘Ram-Leela’ and ‘Peepli Live’.
Apart from Hindi, he has acted in several Bengali films including ‘Khaad’, ‘Haami’ and ‘Kishore Kumar Junior’ in Tollywood. But he will make his debut in the Bangladeshi cinema with the Bangabandhu biopic.
During a telephone interview with bdnews24.com, Masood shared his experience of working in ‘Bangabandhu’.
“I had goosebumps after I finished reading the script. The struggles and climaxes of Bangabandhu's eventful life have touched me,” said Akhtar.
"We are trying to stay close to him to bring up the life of Bangabandhu through the characters,” he added.
In the biopic, Akhtar plays a resident of Tungipara, the birthplace of Bangabandhu. He declined commenting further on the character.
Bollywood filmmaker Shyam Benegal is directing the India-Bangladesh joint production. Earlier, Akhtar worked in Benegal’s films ‘Sardari Begum’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’ and ‘Well Done Abba’.
Akhtar, who had been an assistant to the legendary Indian directors MS Sathyu, Satyajit Ray and Oscar-winning British director Roland Joffé, is also working behind the camera for the Bangabandhu biopic.
The film is being shot at Dadasaheb Film City and Goregaon Film City in Mumbai. Sets have been made for Bangabandhu’s Dhanmondi 32 and Tungipara village residences.
Akhtar said he has plans to visit Bangladesh in September for outdoor shooting.
He recalled working with Raisul Islam Asad, the Bangladeshi Ekushey Padak-winning actor, in Buddhadev Dasgupta's ‘Uttara’.
Asad plays Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani in ‘Bangabandhu’.
