Bangladesh names No Dorai, Fagun Haway as the best films of 2019

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 03 Dec 2020 03:23 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2020 03:23 PM BdST

Bangladesh has announced the National Film Awards for 2019, naming “No Dorai” and “Fagun Haway” as the best films of the year.

No Dorai that translates as “Not Afraid” delves into an obscure community in the small beach town of Cox’s Bazar — a community that does not let women venture out to sea and tends to force them to comply with its strict social norms.

Fagun Haway or “In Spring Breeze” is a Bangladeshi historical drama film based on the novel Bou Kotha Kou by Tito Rahman. The film’s theme stems from the Language Movement of 1952.

 

