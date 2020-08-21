‘Silence is not an option’: Pop sensation Billie Eilish urges Americans to vote against Trump
>> Reuters
Published: 21 Aug 2020 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 21 Aug 2020 04:06 PM BdST
Singer-songwriter Billie Eilish debuted a new song at the Democratic National Convention, but not before urging viewers to vote.
Eilish also said, "You don't need me to tell you things are a mess. Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything that we care about." She urged viewers to vote against him, and for Joe Biden.
Night three of the convention has US Senator Kamala Harris making history when she accepts the Democratic nomination for vice president, saying the country is at an inflection point and “we can do better” than four more years of Trump.
“We need leaders who will solve problems like climate change and COVID, not deny them. Leaders who will fight against systemic racism and inequality. And that starts by voting for someone who understands how much is at stake. Someone who's building a team that shares our values. It starts with voting against Donald Trump, and for Joe Biden. Silence is not an option. And we cannot sit this one out.”
— Reuters (@Reuters) August 20, 2020
