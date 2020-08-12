Martin Scorsese joins Apple's Hollywood roster for new films, TV shows
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Aug 2020 11:18 AM BdST Updated: 12 Aug 2020 11:18 AM BdST
Oscar-winning filmmaker Martin Scorsese will produce film and TV projects for Apple Inc's streaming service under a multi-year deal, the company said on Tuesday, as digital video platforms battle for Hollywood's top talent.
Scorsese, director of "Goodfellas," "Taxi Driver" and other cinema classics, will produce the projects through his company, Sikelia Productions.
He joins Oprah Winfrey, Ridley Scott, Alfonso Cuaron, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and others who have reached agreements to make programming for Apple TV+, the iPhone maker's $5-a-month subscription streaming service.
Apple had previously announced it would produce Scorsese's upcoming drama "Killers of the Flower Moon" starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro. The movie will appear on Apple TV+ after it is distributed in theatres by Paramount Pictures, a unit of ViacomCBS Inc.
Scorsese's most recent feature film, "The Irishman," was released by Netflix Inc.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh plans to cancel completion exams for fifth, eighth graders in pandemic
- Russia becomes first country to approve a COVID-19 vaccine, says Putin
- RAB arrests three witnesses in police case over Sinha killing
- Part 2: bdnews24.com serves legal notice on BRAC EPL on valuation denial
- 9pc of Dhaka residents infected with COVID-19: study
- Cash-strapped Bangladeshis rush to sell gold valuables as pandemic roils economy
- Uber adds bKash as contactless payment option for Bangladeshi riders
- Bangladesh to stop daily COVID-19 briefing as minister sees ‘improvement’
- Russia approves coronavirus vaccine before completing tests
- WHO says discussing new COVID-19 vaccine with Russia