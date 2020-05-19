Home > Entertainment

Cinema halls to remain shut during Eid

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 May 2020 06:11 PM BdST Updated: 19 May 2020 06:22 PM BdST

Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association has decided to keep cinema halls across the country shut during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“No cinema halls are opening for Eid,” said Abdul Awal, the association's administrator.

Cinemas across the country have been closed since Mar 18 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Several cinema hall owners had expressed interest in reopening movie theatres for Eid in a meeting on Sunday but the authority ultimately decided against it, said Awal.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. The virus has sickened more than 25,000 and killed 370 until Tuesday.

The government has enforced a shutdown of offices, schools and public transport from Mar 26 while ordering citizens to shelter in place as part of efforts to limit the spread of the disease.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.