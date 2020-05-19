Cinema halls to remain shut during Eid

“No cinema halls are opening for Eid,” said Abdul Awal, the association's administrator.

Cinemas across the country have been closed since Mar 18 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Several cinema hall owners had expressed interest in reopening movie theatres for Eid in a meeting on Sunday but the authority ultimately decided against it, said Awal.

Bangladesh reported its first cases of the coronavirus on Mar 8. The virus has sickened more than 25,000 and killed 370 until Tuesday.

The government has enforced a shutdown of offices, schools and public transport from Mar 26 while ordering citizens to shelter in place as part of efforts to limit the spread of the disease.