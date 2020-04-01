April Fools! K-Pop star pranks his fans that he has coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Apr 2020 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2020 08:47 PM BdST
A South Korean K-Pop star on Wednesday pulled an April Fool's prank announcing that he had contracted coronavirus, and later removed the Instagram post after triggering a backlash.
Kim Jae-joong, a member of boyband JYJ, posted on his Instagram account with 1.9 million followers that he was hospitalised after coming down with the virus.
"I have been infected with COVID-19. It is a result of my negligence, disregarding the cautionary words of the government and my friends," he said.
After several hours, the 34-year-old Asian pop idol edited the post to say he had gone too far for "April Fools' Day", but thanked his fans who had worried about him.
"I don’t think of this as an April Fool’s prank...I wanted to tell you that protecting yourself is protecting the precious people around you," Kim said.
Topics such as “Kim Jae-joong” and “Kim Jae-joong April Fools'” were among the top searches on major South Korean portal Naver as debate heated up online about whether the K-Pop star really was joking or wanted to raise awareness.
"What's wrong with Kim Jae-joong? Does he not perceive the seriousness of the situation right now?" wrote a Twitter user.
A KCDC official told Reuters that it was not considering any punishment for Kim.
Health authorities had earlier on Wednesday warned of any pranks related to the coronavirus.
"Today is April 1, or April Fools' Day that originated from the West. Now is a very grave time," Vice Health Minister Kim Gang-lip told a briefing.
"Again, I reiterate that we are not in the social atmosphere to accept any prank calls or misinformation."
Calls to Kim's music label C-Jes Entertainment Corp seeking comment went unanswered.
Under South Korean law, those convicted of deceiving or deluding state officials or state agencies may be jailed for up to five years or face up to 10 million won ($8,124.14) in fines.
Kim was part of boyband TVXQ between 2003 and 2009 before leaving the group with two other members, forming the group JYJ.
The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported 101 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 9,887. The death toll rose by eight to 169.
South Korea has largely managed to control the epidemic and drawn worldwide praise for its rigorous testing.
The Korean pop music world is popular across Asia but has a dark underbelly. In 2019, several male K-pop stars and one of the industry's biggest producers were questioned by police over alleged illegal gambling and prostitution. ($1 = 1,230.9000 won)
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Celebrity culture is burning
- Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus
- 'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'
- African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus in France
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organisers say
- Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment
- Cinema halls across Bangladesh shuttered until Apr 2 amid coronavirus fears
- Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
- Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends coronavirus shutdown to Apr 11
- Bangladesh to make ventilators for COVID-19 patients as Medtronic shares design
- Bangladesh reports 6th coronavirus death as infections rise to 54
- Bangladesh announces moratorium on water supply disconnection
- Police ask BTRC to block social media accounts that spread coronavirus rumours
- US massively expanding hospitals as coronavirus death toll surpasses China's
- Trouble looms as multi-storey buildings double up as mosquito hubs in Dhaka
- No let-up in coronavirus deaths in Italy, new cases steady
- Bangladesh plans to release 3,000 prisoners amid mounting virus fears
- The great empty in densely populated Dhaka amid coronavirus pandemic