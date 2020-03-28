'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Mar 2020 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:59 PM BdST
The stars of the movie "Contagion," which has seen a surge in popularity as the coronavirus has spread across the globe, on Friday urged fans to listen to experts, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.
"That was a movie. This is real life," said Matt Damon, who played someone who was immune to the virus featured in the 2011 film about a pandemic.
Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle teamed up with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to release public service announcements on ways to contain the virus.
Rentals, sales and downloads of "Contagion" have soared in recent weeks. On Friday, it was in 10th place on the iTunes movie charts for the United States, one spot above the newly-released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."
The thriller follows a mysterious deadly infection that spreads quickly around the world, causing a breakdown in society, and efforts by US scientists to find a cure.
Ehle, who in the movie played a scientist who helped discover a vaccine, urged people to heed the advice of scientists and medical experts "and that means tuning out the voices with other agendas, no matter how powerful they might be."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus in France
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organisers say
- Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment
- Cinema halls across Bangladesh shuttered until Apr 2 amid coronavirus fears
- Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
- Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir
- James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
- CRI’s Young Bangla kicks off Joy Bangla concert registration before 100 Years of Mujib
Most Read
- Britain advises citizens to leave Bangladesh as virus cases surge
- Condom shortage looms after coronavirus lockdown shuts world's top producer
- Bangladesh confirms four new coronavirus cases; two doctors among them
- Biman suspends London, Manchester flights for a week amid pandemic
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’
- British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after testing positive for coronavirus
- Jack Ma sends 30,000 coronavirus test kits to Bangladesh
- Man dies after week of fever and cough, sample sent to IEDCR
- Imran Khan greets Hasina on Independence Day of Bangladesh
- Italy tops 9,000 coronavirus deaths, overtakes China in cases