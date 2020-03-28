Home > Entertainment

'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Mar 2020 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 28 Mar 2020 01:59 PM BdST

The stars of the movie "Contagion," which has seen a surge in popularity as the coronavirus has spread across the globe, on Friday urged fans to listen to experts, wash their hands frequently and practice social distancing.

"That was a movie. This is real life," said Matt Damon, who played someone who was immune to the virus featured in the 2011 film about a pandemic.

Damon, Kate Winslet, Laurence Fishburne, and Jennifer Ehle teamed up with scientists from the Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health to release public service announcements on ways to contain the virus.

Rentals, sales and downloads of "Contagion" have soared in recent weeks. On Friday, it was in 10th place on the iTunes movie charts for the United States, one spot above the newly-released "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

The thriller follows a mysterious deadly infection that spreads quickly around the world, causing a breakdown in society, and efforts by US scientists to find a cure.

Ehle, who in the movie played a scientist who helped discover a vaccine, urged people to heed the advice of scientists and medical experts "and that means tuning out the voices with other agendas, no matter how powerful they might be."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango attends the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of MASA (Market for African Performing Arts) at the culture palace of Abidjan, Ivory Coast Mar 5, 2016. REUTERS

African jazz legend Dibango dies from coronavirus

Image taken via Facebook

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for virus negligence

A man skates past a Palme d'Or symbol on the pavement near the Festival palace on the Croisette in Cannes where the Cannes Film Festival and the Cannes Lions take place, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in France, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Cannes Film Festival postponed

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital

File Photo

All cinema halls shut until Apr 2

Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

Director Woody Allen arrives for a screening of the film “Wonder Wheel” in New York, US, Nov 14, 2017. REUTERS

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's memoir

Actor Daniel Craig reacts during a promotional appearance on TV in Times Square for the new James Bond movie

Release of James Bond movie delayed

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.