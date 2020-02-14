Weinstein’s lawyer says accusers had a choice in sexual encounters
Jan Ransom and Alan Feuer, The New York Times
Published: 14 Feb 2020 12:43 PM BdST Updated: 14 Feb 2020 12:43 PM BdST
A lawyer for Harvey Weinstein told jurors Thursday that he was the victim of an “overzealous prosecution” and that prosecutors were acting like moviemakers, inventing an alternative world in which women are not responsible for their own behavior.
During a five-hour closing argument, the lawyer, Donna Rotunno, argued that Weinstein’s accusers had chosen to engage in consensual and often transactional relationships with him to advance their own careers.
Rotunno said prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had woven “a sinister tale” during Weinstein’s rape trial, depicting him as a monster and his accusers as innocent, passive victims. But, she asserted, the prosecution lacked the evidence to prove it.
“In their story, they have created a universe that strips adult women of common sense, autonomy and responsibility,” she said. “In their universe women are not responsible for the parties they attend, the men they flirt with, the choices they make to further their own careers, the hotel room invitations, the plane tickets they accept, the jobs they ask for help to obtain.”
Weinstein, 67, a former powerhouse producer in Hollywood, has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges, including rape, criminal sexual assault and predatory sexual assault. Prosecutors will present closing remarks Friday. The jury of seven men and five women will begin deliberating Tuesday.
For a month, Weinstein listened as six women took the stand and testified that he had sexually assaulted them. He declined to testify himself.
He faces charges based on the allegations of only two of his accusers: Jessica Mann, a former actress who testified that he raped her in a midtown Manhattan hotel in 2013, and Miriam Haley, a former production assistant on his show “Project Runway,” who said he forced oral sex on her at his Tribeca apartment in 2006.
Both women acknowledged on cross-examination that they not only had friendly communications with Weinstein after their alleged attacks, but later had consensual sex with him.
The presiding judge, Justice James M. Burke, allowed four other women to testify about their own encounters so that prosecutors can establish a pattern of behavior, even though their allegations are too old to be charged as crimes under New York state law. Actress Annabella Sciorra, for instance, took the stand under the legal theory that her testimony would support the charges of predatory sexual assault, which carry a life sentence.
c.2020 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Joaquin Phoenix pleads for animal rights in Academy Awards speech
- Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar for 'American Factory'
- South Koreans celebrate as ‘Parasite’ snags historic wins at Oscars
- 'Parasite' from South Korea makes Oscar history with best picture win
- Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards
- Laura Dern, Brad Pitt win first acting Oscars; Obamas' film makes Academy Awards debut
- Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize
- When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!
- Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
- Oscars go green with plant-based menus, no plastic bottles
Most Read
- Hasina rejects call for quota for English-medium students to enrol at BUET
- Two more Bangladesh nationals infected with coronavirus in Singapore
- SM Rezaul Karim moved to fisheries ministry in cabinet shuffle
- Govt to spend Tk 470m on buying 50 SUVs for UNOs
- Fire erupts at multi-storey DR Tower in Dhaka's Paltan
- Bangladesh forming under-21 team to stop U19 World Cup winners from losing their way
- Hunt on for 'patient zero' who spread coronavirus globally from Singapore
- UK finance minister Javid quits after row, PM Johnson asserts control over government
- Sayedul Haque Sumon resigns as ICT prosecutor due to increased social commitments
- Coronavirus death toll leaps in China's Hubei province