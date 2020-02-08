Home > Entertainment

When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!

>> Stephanie Goodman, The New York Times

Published: 08 Feb 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 04:43 PM BdST

The 92nd Academy Awards take place Sunday. If you’ve been too busy to pay attention to the race (and who hasn’t?), here’s a primer to get you up to speed for Hollywood’s big night.

When are the Oscars? Sunday, starting at 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific.

Where can I watch? ABC is broadcasting the ceremony in the United States. It will be livestreamed on abc.com or via the ABC app, providing you signed up with a participating TV provider (like a cable company). Depending on where you live and your equipment, there’s also Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV, which all require subscriptions.

Will there be a host? Nope. The lack of an emcee seemed to work out well enough last year: ratings were up 12% over the previous ceremony (though the numbers still weren’t great).

Who’s nominated? You can check out our complete ballot, but there are a couple of headlines to know: “Joker” topped all other films with 11 nominations, while “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” each drew 10. Women were completely omitted from the best director race. And the acting slate was almost completely white, with the exception of best-actress nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

Who will win? We’d love to know, too. Our awards-season expert, Kyle Buchanan, has made his Oscar predictions, and the short answer is that the World War I drama “1917” is well-positioned. Then again the South Korean thriller “Parasite” could pose strong competition. Buchanan also expects the quartet of Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) to take home acting trophies, as they have all season long.

Who will be presenting? The academy has announced a long list of household names, including Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Timothée Chalamet.

What else should I expect? There will probably be remembrances of Kirk Douglas, who died Wednesday, and Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who won an Oscar for a short film made after he retired. And there will reportedly be a “special performance” by Janelle Monáe with Elton John and Randy Newman.

What about the red carpet? You have some options. E! will begin its red carpet coverage with a countdown show at 1pm Eastern, 10am. Pacific, seguing to live coverage at 5 pm Eastern, 2 pm Pacific. And there’s an official academy preshow from the red carpet that starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Now you’re all caught up!

