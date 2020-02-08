When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!
>> Stephanie Goodman, The New York Times
Published: 08 Feb 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2020 04:43 PM BdST
The 92nd Academy Awards take place Sunday. If you’ve been too busy to pay attention to the race (and who hasn’t?), here’s a primer to get you up to speed for Hollywood’s big night.
When are the Oscars? Sunday, starting at 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific.
Where can I watch? ABC is broadcasting the ceremony in the United States. It will be livestreamed on abc.com or via the ABC app, providing you signed up with a participating TV provider (like a cable company). Depending on where you live and your equipment, there’s also Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV, which all require subscriptions.
Will there be a host? Nope. The lack of an emcee seemed to work out well enough last year: ratings were up 12% over the previous ceremony (though the numbers still weren’t great).
Who’s nominated? You can check out our complete ballot, but there are a couple of headlines to know: “Joker” topped all other films with 11 nominations, while “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” each drew 10. Women were completely omitted from the best director race. And the acting slate was almost completely white, with the exception of best-actress nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).
Red carpet preparations underway for the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 7, 2020. Audiences across the globe will tune in to the Oscars on Feb 9, to see which film will earn the top prize. The New York Times
Who will be presenting? The academy has announced a long list of household names, including Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Timothée Chalamet.
What else should I expect? There will probably be remembrances of Kirk Douglas, who died Wednesday, and Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who won an Oscar for a short film made after he retired. And there will reportedly be a “special performance” by Janelle Monáe with Elton John and Randy Newman.
What about the red carpet? You have some options. E! will begin its red carpet coverage with a countdown show at 1pm Eastern, 10am. Pacific, seguing to live coverage at 5 pm Eastern, 2 pm Pacific. And there’s an official academy preshow from the red carpet that starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific. It will be broadcast on ABC.
Now you’re all caught up!
© 2019 New York Times News Service
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!
- Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
- Oscars go green with plant-based menus, no plastic bottles
- Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes
- Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards hours after his death
- Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
- Film about cleric held in Pakistan over ‘risk to Muslims’
- Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name
- US director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury
- Oscar nominations 2020: ‘Joker’ and ‘Irishman’ lead the nominees
Most Read
- Scientists question work suggesting pangolin coronavirus link
- Bangladeshi students in Yichang appeal for evacuation amid coronavirus lockdown
- Govt ‘paying the price’ for selling savings certificates with high interest rates
- IS bride Shamima Begum loses first stage of appeal over citizenship
- Death of doctor who sounded coronavirus alarm sparks anger at government
- 11 China returnees test negative for coronavirus, says IEDCR
- New report on 138 coronavirus cases reveals disturbing details
- Turkish clothes makers see orders shifting from coronavirus-hit China
- Iran Guards to disclose new information about US base attack: ISNA
- S Korea mass wedding attracts thousands despite virus fears