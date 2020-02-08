When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!

When are the Oscars? Sunday, starting at 8pm Eastern, 5pm Pacific.

Where can I watch? ABC is broadcasting the ceremony in the United States. It will be livestreamed on abc.com or via the ABC app, providing you signed up with a participating TV provider (like a cable company). Depending on where you live and your equipment, there’s also Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV, AT&T TV Now or YouTube TV, which all require subscriptions.

Will there be a host? Nope. The lack of an emcee seemed to work out well enough last year: ratings were up 12% over the previous ceremony (though the numbers still weren’t great).

Who’s nominated? You can check out our complete ballot, but there are a couple of headlines to know: “Joker” topped all other films with 11 nominations, while “1917,” “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” each drew 10. Women were completely omitted from the best director race. And the acting slate was almost completely white, with the exception of best-actress nominee Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”).

Red carpet preparations underway for the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 7, 2020. Audiences across the globe will tune in to the Oscars on Feb 9, to see which film will earn the top prize. The New York Times

Who will win? We’d love to know, too. Our awards-season expert, Kyle Buchanan, has made his Oscar predictions, and the short answer is that the World War I drama “1917” is well-positioned. Then again the South Korean thriller “Parasite” could pose strong competition. Buchanan also expects the quartet of Joaquin Phoenix (“Joker”), Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Brad Pitt (“Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood”) and Laura Dern (“Marriage Story”) to take home acting trophies, as they have all season long.

Who will be presenting? The academy has announced a long list of household names, including Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Salma Hayek, Mindy Kaling, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph and Timothée Chalamet.

What else should I expect? There will probably be remembrances of Kirk Douglas, who died Wednesday, and Kobe Bryant, the basketball star who won an Oscar for a short film made after he retired. And there will reportedly be a “special performance” by Janelle Monáe with Elton John and Randy Newman.

What about the red carpet? You have some options. E! will begin its red carpet coverage with a countdown show at 1pm Eastern, 10am. Pacific, seguing to live coverage at 5 pm Eastern, 2 pm Pacific. And there’s an official academy preshow from the red carpet that starts at 6:30 p.m. Eastern, 3:30pm Pacific. It will be broadcast on ABC.

Now you’re all caught up!

