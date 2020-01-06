'1917' upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for broke
Published: 06 Jan 2020 05:47 PM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 05:47 PM BdST
World War One movie "1917" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," set in 1960s Tinseltown, won the top movie prizes at the Golden Globes on Sunday on a night packed with upsets and hot-button issues at the start of Hollywood's awards season.
"1917" was named best drama and took best director, beating presumed front-runners "The Irishman" and "Marriage Story," both from Netflix Inc. The nostalgic "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" from Sony Pictures won for best comedy/ musical, and had the biggest Golden Globe haul, with three awards.
Martin Scorsese's high-profile and costly gangster epic for Netflix went home empty-handed on a disappointing night for the streaming service that could affect its Oscar chances in February.
Apple Inc's new Apple TV+ streaming service, in its first award show, failed to make good on any of its three nominations for "The Morning Show."
British director Sam Mendes was named best director for his immersive "1917" from Universal Pictures, a dark horse with no big names that arrived in US movie theatres only 10 days ago.
"That is a big surprise," said a stunned Mendes. "I really hope this means people will turn up and see it."
"We all know there is no ... competition between us," Phoenix told his fellow nominees, praising their "beautiful, mesmerizing work."
Tarantino won for the screenplay of his love letter to the industry, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," while Brad Pitt was a popular winner for playing a laid-back stunt double in the film.
"I wanted to bring my mom," quipped Pitt. "But any women I stand next to, they say I am dating."
GERVAIS GETS WICKED
British comedian and actor Ricky Gervais, hosting the awards ceremony for a fifth time, threw caution to the wind with expletives and jabs about the dominance of streaming platforms, diversity and Hollywood's sexual misconduct scandal, which drew mostly nervous laughter in the room of A-list celebrities.
Gervais was not the only celebrity at the boozy dinner to get political.
Michelle Williams, winning limited TV series actress for "Fosse/Verdon," gave an impassioned speech about reproductive rights and encouraged women to vote.
Others, including absent winner Russell Crowe, for television series "The Loudest Voice," spoke of the devastating bushfires in Australia and the dangers of global warming.
Patricia Arquette, winning for limited TV series "The Act," expressed fears over heightened tension in the Middle East following the U.S. killing of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.
British talent took multiple prizes. In addition to Mendes, they included "Succession" and "Fleabag" stars Brian Cox and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Olivia Colman for "The Crown," "Rocketman" actor Taron Egerton, and music duo Elton John and Bernie Taupin for original song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again."
