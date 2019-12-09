Home > Entertainment

Sri Lanka’s state broadcaster to air ‘Matir Projar Deshe’ on Dec 15

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 09 Dec 2019 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2019 12:44 PM BdST

Sri Lanka’s state-owned Independent Television Network or ITN will broadcast a Bangladeshi film, ‘Matir Projar Deshe’.

The film will be aired at 10pm on Dec 15 with subtitles in Sinhalese, according to Goopy Bagha Productions Ltd and Bangladesh High Commission in Sri Lanka.

Arifur Rahman is the producer and Imtiaz Ahmed Bijon directed the movie.

“More than three million viewers will watch the movie in Bangla language,” the production house said in a statement.

This is a gift for Bangladesh’s Independence and Language Movement from Sri Lanka, just the day before Dec 16, it said.

“I don’t think a Bangladeshi film has been aired on the terrestrial television of any other country; I guess Sri Lanka is the pioneer,” High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah told bdnews24.com.

The state-owned TV station has prepared the subtitle for the film at its own cost, he said adding the initiative was made possible because of the continuation of Bangladesh Film Festival in Sri Lanka.

“I had a discussion with the ITN chairman on the issue a year back. Later, we’ve come up to this stage in a tripartite arrangement with the filmmakers and producers.”

Matir Projar Deshe was premiered at the Seattle International Film in 2016. It won the best film award at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival the same year. It was released in Bangladesh in 2018.

The cast includes Jayanta Chattopadhyay, Rokeya Prachy, Kachi Khandakar, Sheuli Akhter, Chinmoyee Gupta, Ramiz Raju, Abdullah Rana, Monir Ahmed Shakeel, Rikita Nandini Shimu and others. The cinematographers were Ramshreyas Rao and Andrew Wiseman.

