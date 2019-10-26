Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 26 Oct 2019 03:06 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2019 03:09 AM BdST
Misha Sawdagor has been reelected President of Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association by defeating Arifa Zaman Moushumi.
The election committee chief Ilias Kanchan announced the results around 2am on Saturday after daylong voting held in a festive mood amid tight security at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka.
