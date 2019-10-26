Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief

The election committee chief Ilias Kanchan announced the results around 2am on Saturday after daylong voting held in a festive mood amid tight security at the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation in Dhaka.

The panel led by Misha swept all the 18 posts of the association at stake.

Zayed Khan has been reelected General Secretary. His rival in Moushumi’s panel was Ilias Kobra.

Monowar Hossain Dipjol and Masum Parvez Rubel have been elected Vice-President, Arman Assistant General Secretary, Subrata Organising Secretary, Mamnun Emon International Affairs Secretary, Jackie Alamgir Office and Publicity Secretary, Zakir Hossain Sports and Cultural Affairs Secretary and Farhad Hossain Treasurer.

The Executive Members are Anjana, Rosina, Aruna Biswas, Ali Raj, Bappa Raj, Afzal Sharif, Maruf, Asif Iqbal, Alexander Bow, Jasmine and Joy Chowdhury.

A total of 386 of the 449 voters cast their ballots.