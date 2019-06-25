Home > Entertainment

WarnerMedia names Ann Sarnoff as CEO of Warner Bros

  >>  Reuters

Published: 25 Jun 2019 12:50 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jun 2019 12:50 PM BdST

WarnerMedia on Monday said it appointed Ann Sarnoff as the chief executive officer of Warner Bros, the first woman to run one of Hollywood’s most powerful studios in its 96-year history.

Sarnoff, currently president of BBC Studios Americas, will take over the studio behind “Wonder Woman,” “Friends” and the Harry Potter franchise, following a scandal involving its previous studio chief.

“I want to work closely with colleagues across WarnerMedia and make the whole more than the part,” Sarnoff said in a phone interview. “I want to take what is a very successful legacy and history and make it even stronger going forward.”

AT&T Inc, the second largest US wireless carrier, acquired Warner Bros as part of its $85 billion purchase of Time Warner last year. Some Warner Bros content will be distributed on a new WarnerMedia streaming service set to launch in early 2020.

The former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros, Kevin Tsujihara, resigned from the studio in March, following a report that the married executive had sought help securing roles for an actress after the two had sex. Tsujihara’s attorney denied the executive played a “direct role” in the actress’ hiring.

Sarnoff will report to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey.

“Ann has shown the ability to innovate and grow revenues and has embraced the evolution taking place in our industry,” Stankey said in a statement.

Sarnoff has also held leading executive roles at the National Basketball Association, Viacom and Dow Jones.

Print Friendly and PDF

England's batsmen one-dimensional, not versatile: Boycott
Tigers roar down Afghans
ICC Cricket World Cup - Bangladesh v Afghanistan - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 24, 2019 Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Najibullah Zadran Action Images via Reuters
Tigers not a one-man army: Shakib
ICC Cricket World Cup - England Nets - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 24, 2019 England's Jason Roy during nets Action Images via Reuters
Roy to miss Australia clash

More stories

Ann Sarnoff named as CEO of Warner Bros

2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards - Santa Monica, California, US, Jun 15, 2019. Captain Marvel actress Brie Larson accepts Best Fight award with her fellow stunt doubles. REUTERS

Empowerment rules at MTV awards

FILE PHOTO: 72nd Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the film

'The Dead Don't Die' stars on environment

FILE PHOTO: Italy's film director Franco Zeffirelli smiles during a ceremony at the British Embassy in Rome Nov 24, 2004. REUTERS

Italian filmmaker Zeffirelli dies

FILE PHOTO: 2019 Billboard Music Awards- Show - Las Vegas, Nevada, US, May 1, 2019 - Madonna performs with Maluma not shown. REUTERS

Madonna tackles 'frightening world' in new album

Anaïs Mitchell wins best original score for

'Hadestown' reels in the Tonys

Anju Ghosh is Indian: BJP

Anju Ghosh joins BJP

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.