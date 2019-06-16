A Minute With-'The Dead Don't Die' stars on the environment
bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Jun 2019 10:41 PM BdST Updated: 16 Jun 2019 10:41 PM BdST
Flesh-eating zombies terrorise a small town in Jim Jarmusch's "The Dead Don't Die", a comedy horror in which polar fracking sets off strange reactions and raises the dead.
Reuters spoke with Bill Murray and Chloe Sevigny, who portray police, and Tilda Swinton, who plays a mysterious funeral parlour worker, about the film's albeit lighthearted environmentalism.
Below are edited excerpts.
TILDA SWINTON
Q: Why is environmentalism such a key theme here?
A: "It's the landscape of the film, it very often is in zombie films ... (they) are a very useful kind of Trojan Horse to talk about society's relationship with itself and the environment. But I would say it's whatever anybody sees in it and this is a landscape that really concerns Jim and all of us."
Q: What do you do personally to be environmentally friendly?
A: "I would like to fly a great deal less. I think we should all fly less anyway for about a million different reasons and not only to do with the effect of it on our planet but also on our bodies."
BILL MURRAY
Q: What do you do to be environmentally friendly?
A: "I'm no hero but I tried to give up plastic bottles about three or four years ago. I think I've had about four since the situation arose, I either had to take medicine or something like that ... I realized I was drinking probably 100 plastic bottles of water a month. I thought, well, that's 1,200 a year, at least. And that's one person. So I gave up and stopped it and I find that glass bottle water tastes better."
CHLOE SEVIGNY
Q: As someone associated with fashion, what do you do for the environment?
A: "I try not to use any single-use plastic and not use the dryer, take quick showers. It's all the little things that one can do one hopes will accumulate in some way.
"Flying is always one of the worst and that's unfortunately unavoidable in my line of work but I do compost in Manhattan and buy mostly recycled clothes. I'm trying to just not consume as much as maybe I have in the past and just try and spread that word to especially young girls. I'm somewhat of a fashion icon and I try encourage people to buy vintage or buy slightly used."
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup - Captains Press Conference - The Film Shed, London, Britain - May 23, 2019 Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed and India's Virat Kohli during the press conference. Action Images/Andrew Boyers/Pool/File Photo
India, Pakistan meet in Manchester
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A Minute With-'The Dead Don't Die' stars on the environment
- Franco Zeffirelli, Italian film and opera director, dies at 96
- Madonna takes on frightening world with new album 'Madame X'
- 'Hadestown' reels in the Tonys
- Anju Ghosh is an Indian citizen, West Bengal BJP says amid clamour
- Bangladeshi movie star Anju Ghosh joins Modi’s BJP in West Bengal
- Indian beauty pageant draws flak for unfair portrayal of women
- Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington getting treatment
- South Korean social satire ‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
- Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH
Most Read
- Devi Shetty launches 'Imperial Hospital' in Chattogram
- DMP updates citizen info amid threats of terrorism, drugs
- India to impose retaliatory tariffs on 28 US goods from Sunday
- Police arrest fugitive ex-OC Moazzem
- Heatwave kills 40 in a day in India’s Bihar
- Three killed in alleged shootout in Teknaf
- Trump calls London mayor a 'disaster' after a spate of killings
- Huawei delays global launch of foldable phone by three months
- Bangladesh secures ECOSOC membership for three years
- Saudi seeks oil supply protection as US and Iran face off