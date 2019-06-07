Anju Ghosh is an Indian citizen, West Bengal BJP says amid clamour
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jun 2019 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 07 Jun 2019 12:57 AM BdST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has claimed that Anju Ghosh, the actress of many popular Bangladeshi films, is an Indian citizen.
The BJP came up with the claim on Thursday, a day after Anju joined the party’s West Bengal unit in Kolkata.
West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh posted on social media a photo of Anju’s birth certificate registered in 2003 to back his claim.
She was born at a nursing home in Kolkata on Sept 17, 1966, according to the certificate.
“Srmt Anju Ghosh has recently joined our BJP. It has created some ripples and questions about her citizenship status. She is an Indian citizen and to rest all doubts, her “Birth Certificate” is the proof of her nationality,” Dilip wrote.
It comes about two months after Bangladeshi actors’ presence in Indian election campaign raised questions.
Srmt. Anju Ghosh has recently joined our BJP. It has created some ripples and questions about her citizenship status. She is an Indian citizen and to rest all doubts, her “Birth Certificate” is the proof of her nationality. pic.twitter.com/mOwtMRryZh— Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) June 6, 2019
The actress, who played ‘Josna’ in the 1989 blockbuster ‘Beder Meye Josna’, said to be the highest grossing film in Dhallywood, has been living in West Bengal for a long time.
After receiving lifetime membership from Bangladesh Film Artiste Association at an event in Dhaka in September last year, Anju said she would return to Bangladesh.
“I must return. Because I am hearing good news as well as news about bad condition of the industry,” she had said at the awards ceremony.
In April as India’s election was building up, a major political row started when Bangladeshi actor Ferdous Ahmed joined the election campaign of a candidate of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress.
India had cancelled his visa and blacklisted him for joining election campaign in the country despite being a foreign national.
