Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington getting treatment

  Reuters

Published: 30 May 2019 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 02:04 AM BdST

"Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as the heartthrob Jon Snow, his representative said on Tuesday.

"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for the British actor said in a statement.

Harington, 32, went from virtual unknown to world stardom in "Game of Thrones," in which he played the role of the courageous Snow, whose actions in the final episode were one of the show's biggest shockers.

The statement did not give details of his issues, but The New York Post's "Page Six" column said Harington was hard hit by the ending of the show and was being treated for stress, exhaustion and alcohol use.

Page Six added that he checked into a clinic in the United States help several weeks before the medieval fantasy series came to an end on May 19. The finale attracted a record 19.3 million viewers in the United States alone.

Harington, who married his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie in 2018, told Variety earlier this year that he had previously found it hard to deal with the fame and attention the show brought, calling it "terrifying."

"I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there - like I think a lot of people do in their 20s," he told Variety in an interview published in March.

