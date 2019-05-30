Stressed 'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington getting treatment
>> Reuters
Published: 30 May 2019 02:04 AM BdST Updated: 30 May 2019 02:04 AM BdST
"Game of Thrones" actor Kit Harington is undergoing treatment after the end of the HBO television series in which he starred as the heartthrob Jon Snow, his representative said on Tuesday.
"Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues," a representative for the British actor said in a statement.
Harington, 32, went from virtual unknown to world stardom in "Game of Thrones," in which he played the role of the courageous Snow, whose actions in the final episode were one of the show's biggest shockers.
Page Six added that he checked into a clinic in the United States help several weeks before the medieval fantasy series came to an end on May 19. The finale attracted a record 19.3 million viewers in the United States alone.
Harington, who married his "Game of Thrones" co-star Rose Leslie in 2018, told Variety earlier this year that he had previously found it hard to deal with the fame and attention the show brought, calling it "terrifying."
"I felt I had to feel that I was the most fortunate person in the world, when actually, I felt very vulnerable. I had a shaky time in my life around there - like I think a lot of people do in their 20s," he told Variety in an interview published in March.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- South Korean social satire ‘Parasite’ wins Palme d'Or at Cannes
- Rihanna launches new fashion brand in Paris with LVMH
- Singer, Nazrul researcher Khalid Hossain dies at 78
- New Maradona film tracks highs and lows, intimate family moments
- Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West
- An Egyptian-born comic joked about race and someone in the crowd called the police
- Madonna, on Eurovision, says she won't bow 'to suit someone's political agenda'
- PM Hasina bears costs of actor ATM Shamsuzzaman’s treatment
- Alvin Sargent, Oscar-winning Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 92
- George Clooney returns to television with ‘Catch 22’
Most Read
- Real estate businessman accused of raping woman in Dhaka
- KFC in Dhaka fined Tk 400,000 for storing out of date chicken
- Metro rail to be launched Dec 16, 2021: Quader
- Huawei asks US court to declare defence bill 'unconstitutional'
- Japan signs $2.5bn in official development assistance for Bangladesh
- Bangladesh suffer 95-run defeat to India in World Cup warm-up
- She thought she’d married a rich Chinese farmer, she hadn’t
- Mashrafe picks up hamstring knock in World Cup warm-up match against India
- After death on airliner, autopsy’s grim discovery: 246 packs of cocaine
- BCL axes 19 leaders, lifts suspension on protester