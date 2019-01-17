Home > Entertainment

Jon Snow - and death - take centre stage in Game of Thrones trailer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 17 Jan 2019 04:59 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 04:59 AM BdST

Final Season is coming - and it's all about Jon Snow, and (just for a change) it portends death.

Or at least that's the impression US satellite network HBO chooses to give in the teaser for Game of Thrones that it unveiled on primetime TV on Sunday night.

The 1 minute 28 second clip trails the fantasy epic's eighth and last series, which hits screens on April 14.

The scene takes place in the crypts below Winterfell, where we hear the voices of the late Ned and Catelyn Stark speak of Jon as he passes their statues.

Jon is joined by Sansa and Arya Stark, and as three of the surviving children of the show's central clan walk further through the family crypt they arrive at a set of three statues that show ... themselves.

