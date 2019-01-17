Jon Snow - and death - take centre stage in Game of Thrones trailer
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Jan 2019 04:59 AM BdST Updated: 17 Jan 2019 04:59 AM BdST
Final Season is coming - and it's all about Jon Snow, and (just for a change) it portends death.
Or at least that's the impression US satellite network HBO chooses to give in the teaser for Game of Thrones that it unveiled on primetime TV on Sunday night.
The 1 minute 28 second clip trails the fantasy epic's eighth and last series, which hits screens on April 14.
The scene takes place in the crypts below Winterfell, where we hear the voices of the late Ned and Catelyn Stark speak of Jon as he passes their statues.
Jon is joined by Sansa and Arya Stark, and as three of the surviving children of the show's central clan walk further through the family crypt they arrive at a set of three statues that show ... themselves.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Jon Snow - and death - take centre stage in Game of Thrones trailer
- Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani accused of sexual assault
- Cinema needs to think differently in digital era: Norwegian Director Tvedt says in Dhaka
- Margot Robbie to play Barbie in doll's first live-action film
- ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ wins best drama, 'Green Book' best comedy in Golden Globes surprises
- Kevin Hart re-considering Oscars hosting role after DeGeneres backing
- The good, the bad and the blah of 2018
- Netflix pulls comedy show episode in Saudi Arabia
- Veteran actor Kader Khan dies at 81
- ‘Black Mirror’ gives power to the people
Most Read
- Main suspect in Xulhaz-Tonoy murders caught, police say
- Pregnant MP Tulip Siddiq turns up in parliament in wheelchair for Brexit deal vote
- Grameenphone lost, Robi gained most users after launch of MNP services
- Purnima Shil, the 2001 post-election gang-rape victim, buys AL nomination form
- White House considering Indra Nooyi to head World Bank
- Veteran journalist Amanullah Kabir dies
- Brexit bedlam: Parliament sinks PM May's EU divorce deal by 230 votes
- Police recover female ridesharing driver’s stolen moped, arrest thief
- TIB report on Bangladesh election sides with BNP, Jamaat, says information minister
- Beximco’s Salman becomes PM’s adviser with Cabinet rank