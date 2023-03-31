Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output

Netflix, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front", did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The world's dominant streaming service has been trying to focus on revenue growth, including planning a crackdown on password sharing as it lost subscribers in the first half of the year amid intense competition by rivals like Paramount+ and Disney+.

Lisa Nishimura, responsible for documentaries and smaller-budget films, and Ian Bricke, a vice president in the film group, will be leaving after more than a decade with the company, Bloomberg News said.