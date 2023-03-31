    বাংলা

    Netflix restructures film group as it scales back movie output

    The world's dominant streaming service, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front" has been trying to focus on revenue growth

    Reuters
    Published : 31 March 2023, 09:28 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2023, 09:28 AM

    Netflix Inc is restructuring its film group, resulting in some layoffs and the departure of two of its most experienced executives, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

    As part of the restructuring, Netflix will combine its small and mid-sized picture productions units, cut a few jobs, scale back its output to ensure high quality titles and centralize decision-making, the report, which cited the company, said.

    Netflix, which won four Academy Awards for its "All Quiet on the Western Front", did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The world's dominant streaming service has been trying to focus on revenue growth, including planning a crackdown on password sharing as it lost subscribers in the first half of the year amid intense competition by rivals like Paramount+ and Disney+.

    Lisa Nishimura, responsible for documentaries and smaller-budget films, and Ian Bricke, a vice president in the film group, will be leaving after more than a decade with the company, Bloomberg News said.

    Reuters could not immediately reach Nishimura and Bricke for comments.

    The executives' departure comes after Reed Hastings stepped down in January as the chief executive of the company, handing over the reins to co-CEO Ted Sarandos and chief operating officer Greg Peters.

    The streaming giant in February cut prices of its subscription plans in some countries, looking to maintain subscriber growth, while also laying off hundreds of employees last year to lower costs after it lost subscribers.

    RELATED STORIES
    The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India, April 13, 2021.
    All share-backed loans have been paid back: Adani tells investors
    The investor meeting was part of a worldwide roadshow launched by the conglomerate aimed at reassuring investors that the conglomerate's finances are under control
    A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022.
    Iraq's ambition to match Saudi oil output is out of reach
    Iraq's oil output and capacity may peak following growth of around 25% over the next five years, analysts said
    Olive trees stand in a grove in Porcuna, southern Spain Oct 15, 2019.
    Spain's drought devastates olive oil output, drives world prices up
    Spain usually supplies about 40% of the world's output. Highlighting the conjunction of drought, economic crisis and the war in Ukraine, an official says, 'It's a catastrophe'
    The logo of the Adani Group is seen on one of its buildings in Ahmedabad, India, January 27, 2023.
    Adani slashes growth targets
    Listed companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani have lost more than $100 billion in market value since Jan 24

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan