    AL’s Poppy wins Mymensingh-3 race after voting at suspended centre

    Voting was suspended at a centre over irregularities during the Jan 7 general election

    Mymensingh Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 12:34 PM

    Awami League candidate Nilufar Anjum Poppy has won the Mymensingh-3 seat after a new round of votes were cast and counted at a centre that was suspended over irregularities during the Jan 7 general election.

    The Election Commission announced the final result on Saturday evening after fresh daylong voting at Bhalukapur High School polling centre.

    The race was delicately poised, with Poppy holding 53,196 votes, while her nearest rival, independent candidate Somnath Saha, had 52,211.

    As many as 3,032 voters are registered with the Bhalukapur High School centre, which meant the results from the centre would decide the outcome of the election.

    Poppy is the wife of late Mahbubul Hoque Shakil, a former special assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

    12th Parliamentary Elections
