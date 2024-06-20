Public schools to reopen Jun 26 as govt cuts summer holidays short

Previously, educational institutions were to reopen on Jul 2 after the Eid-ul-Azha and summer holidays

The government has decided to cut short the three-week school holidays for Eid-ul-Azha and the summer break.

According to the latest decision, educational institutions will resume classes on Jun 26 instead of Jul 2. However, there will be no classes on Friday or Saturday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry of Education on Thursday, according to Mohammad Abul Khaer, a ministry spokesman.

Educational institutions in Bangladesh usually give students a summer break in June. This year, as Eid-ul-Azha fell around the same time, the two holidays were combined for the academic year.

As a result students went on break from school on Jun 13. Eid was on Jun 17 and the summer break was to continue until Jul 2.

Some educational institutions had already announced that they would cut the holiday short to Jun 29 as they were having difficulty teaching the entire syllabi for Classes VI to IX ahead of thehalf-yearly evaluations scheduled for Jul 3.

Now the government has decided to further extend that decision, reopening all public schools on Jun 26.