Modi congratulates Hasina on winning fourth straight term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her election victory that secured her fourth straight term in power.

Modi spoke to the Awami League president and sent her a congratulatory letter on Monday, the day after the general election.

He pledged to maintain an intimate relationship with Bangladesh.

The ruling party secured an absolute majority in Sunday's parliamentary polls.

As Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fifth term overall, the “historic and close ties” between India and Bangladesh will “continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership”, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.