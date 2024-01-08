Modi congratulates Hasina on winning fourth straight term

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Sheikh Hasina on her election victory that secured her fourth straight term in power.
Modi spoke to the Awami League president and sent her a congratulatory letter on Monday, the day after the general election.
He pledged to maintain an intimate relationship with Bangladesh.
The ruling party secured an absolute majority in Sunday's parliamentary polls.
As Hasina prepares to lead her country for a fifth term overall, the “historic and close ties” between India and Bangladesh will “continue to deepen in all areas of their irreversible partnership”, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka said in a statement.
Modi affirmed that as a “close friend and trusted development partner of Bangladesh”, India will continue to support the country’s aspirations and growth, said the statement.
The Indian prime minister also extended his best wishes to the nation in his letter, hoping for ongoing progress, peace, and prosperity.
"Spoke to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and congratulated her on her victory for a historic fourth consecutive term in the parliamentary elections ... we are committed to further strengthen our enduring and people-centric partnership with Bangladesh," Modi wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, after the telephone conversation.
During a meeting with election observers and journalists, an Indian journalist asked Hasina about greetings from India or talks with Modi.
Hasina emphasised strong ties since 1971 and the settlement of issues through discussions.
She highlighted the historical context of her seeking refuge in India after her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, was killed with 16 members of the family, including his wife and three sons, on Aug 15, 1975.
She emphasised a policy of friendship with all nations, stating, "Our policy is friendship with all and enmity with none."