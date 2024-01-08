Naogaon-2 polls on Feb 12 after candidate’s death led to suspension of vote

The candidates declared eligible will not need to submit nomination papers again, EC Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said at the time.



Others may join the race by submitting the papers when a new schedule is announced.



Haque, a former mayor of Najipur municipality in Patnitala Upazila, won back his candidacy through a High Court appeal after the Election Commission rejected his nomination papers.



The other candidates for the seat are incumbent MP the Awami League’s Shahiduzzaman Sarker, Tofazzal Hossain of the Jatiya Party and Awami League leader Akhtarul Islam, who is running as an independent.