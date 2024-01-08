Polls to Mymensingh centre, where voting was suspended, will be held on Jan 13

The polls to Bhalukapur High School centre in Mymensingh-3, where the voting suspended over irregularities during the national election on Sunday, will be held on Jan 13.
Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the date during a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday.
Narottom Chandra Ray, the presiding officer of the polling station, said miscreants entered the premises and stole a ballot box from a booth around 2pm when voting was ongoing.
More people came in and damaged the polling centre when voting was about to end at 4pm. They left with five ballot boxes, said Ray.
The assistant returning officer closed the centre after being notified about the incident.
The Awami League's Nilufar Anjum secured 53,196 votes, while her nearest rival independent candidate Somnath Saha got 52,211.
As many as 3,032 people are registered voters in the Bhalukapur High School centre, which means the results from the centre may affect the final results.
Nilufar, who is leading in the polls, is the wife of late Mahbubul Hoque Shakill, a former special assistant to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.