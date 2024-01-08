Polls to Mymensingh centre, where voting was suspended, will be held on Jan 13

The polls to Bhalukapur High School centre in Mymensingh-3, where the voting suspended over irregularities during the national election on Sunday, will be held on Jan 13.



Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal announced the date during a press briefing in Dhaka on Monday.

Narottom Chandra Ray, the presiding officer of the polling station, said miscreants entered the premises and stole a ballot box from a booth around 2pm when voting was ongoing.

More people came in and damaged the polling centre when voting was about to end at 4pm. They left with five ballot boxes, said Ray.