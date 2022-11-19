Many teachers ignore primary roles as mentors, Hamid says at DU convocation

President Md Abdul Hamid says many university teachers have prioritised financial gains over their primary roles as mentors to students.

These teachers focused more on “evening courses and classes at private universities” over regular lessons on the campus, Hamid said at the 53rd convocation of Dhaka University on Saturday.

“It is unbefitting of the university environment and student-teacher relationship,” said Hamid, the chancellor of DU.

“University teachers were all students with the best achievements. I believe you [teachers] would’ve all been successful in any field. But you chose to devote your lives to the teaching profession. So everyone expects you to stay sincere in your duties as a teacher.”

As many as 30,348 graduates and researchers, including those from affiliate public colleges, took part in the convocation which was held after a three-year delay due to the pandemic.