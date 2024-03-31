Dhaka University student found dead in Fuller Road home

Police have recovered the body of a Dhaka University student hanged inside a house in the residential quarters on Fuller Road.

The student was identified as Adrita Binte Mosharraf, a freshman in the Department of Marketing.

The body was recovered from the third floor of Building No. 19 South Fuller Road on Sunday, said Proctor Prof Md Maksudur Rahman.

He said the university authorities were informed about the incident at 4:30am. Later, police were informed and they took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared her dead.