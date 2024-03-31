    বাংলা

    Dhaka University student found dead in Fuller Road home

    The woman's family could not provide any clue as to why she may have committed suicide

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 31 March 2024, 06:16 AM
    Updated : 31 March 2024, 06:16 AM

    Police have recovered the body of a Dhaka University student hanged inside a house in the residential quarters on Fuller Road.

    The student was identified as Adrita Binte Mosharraf, a freshman in the Department of Marketing.

    The body was recovered from the third floor of Building No. 19 South Fuller Road on Sunday, said Proctor Prof Md Maksudur Rahman.

    He said the university authorities were informed about the incident at 4:30am. Later, police were informed and they took the body to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where a doctor declared her dead.

    "The family could not provide any clue as to why the female student committed suicide. Police are working to get the details. The body has been kept at the morgue in Dhaka Medical College Hospital.”

    Adrita was a native of Majlishpur village in Cumilla’s Laksham. Her father, Prof Mosharraf Hossain, is a teacher at the management department at Dhaka University. She lived with her family in the DU quarter.

