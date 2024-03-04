Medical student injured as teacher's gun fires in classroom

A student from Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj was injured by a bullet allegedly fired from a teacher's gun during a class on Monday.
The injured student, identified by a single name Tomal, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been hospitalised, said Hannan Mia, an additional superintendent of police in the district.
Tomal is a third-year student in the eighth batch at the university.
Another female student also fell ill in the incident after being grazed by a bullet near her ear.
The identity of the student is yet to be known, and they are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.
Afia, a student at the medical college who witnessed the incident and is identified by a single name, told reporters, "During a class oral exam, our teacher Raihan Sharif asked if any of us had pets.
“He then took out a gun from a black bag, showing it to us and calling it his 'pet.'
Suddenly, the gun fired shots, injuring one student in the leg and narrowly missing another near the ear, she said.
After the classroom erupted into chaos, students detained Raihan, leading to a tense situation.
Police then intervened, rescued the teacher and seized the gun, said ASP Hannan.
"We're investigating if the gun is registered to the teacher,” he said.
"Raihan is under our custody as we are trying to pacify the students," he continued.