Medical student injured as teacher's gun fires in classroom

A student from Shaheed Monsur Ali Medical College Hospital in Sirajganj was injured by a bullet allegedly fired from a teacher's gun during a class on Monday.

The injured student, identified by a single name Tomal, sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and has been hospitalised, said Hannan Mia, an additional superintendent of police in the district.

Tomal is a third-year student in the eighth batch at the university.

Another female student also fell ill in the incident after being grazed by a bullet near her ear.