    বাংলা

    Bangladesh suspends primary schooling, assemblies and sports amid heatwave

    High schools will keep classes for grades 1-5 shut until Jun 8 while secondary-level classes will continue without assembly, sports

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 June 2023, 02:46 PM
    Updated : 5 June 2023, 02:46 PM

    After closing government primary schools due to intense heat, the authorities have issued special instructions for all schools.

    The high schools with primary sections will keep classes for grades 1-5 shut until Jun 8, the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education said in a notice on Monday.

    Secondary-level classes will continue without assembly or sports, the directorate said.

    Earlier, the primary and mass education ministry ordered the government primary schools to keep classes shut amid the heatwave.

    The latest instructions aim to avoid health risks for the students in light of the weather forecast that the heatwave will last five to six more days, the DSHE said.

    It asked the schools to advise students to drink enough water and bring water, if necessary.

    The schools will need to make arrangements for sufficient light and air in classrooms, and urgently repair fans in office rooms.

