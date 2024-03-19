The art of fitting in

One day in class, one of our teachers assigned us a project.



It was about travel.



“Write about a trip to a mesmerising place outside Dhaka that caught your attention.”



Our teacher described all the different aspects we could explore – the experiences of the journey, the pros and cons of our chosen destination, and how the area could be freed from pollution to make it more eco-friendly and a nicer place to visit.



Soon enough, Ma’am was talking us through the central ideas of the assignment and how to structure the piece.



I decided to speak up, carefully forming the words I would use in my mind:



“Ma’am, would it be ok if I used my imagination? I have never really visited anywhere outside Dhaka.”



But, just as I was perking up the courage to ask, Ma’am turned to us and said, “And none of you should dare tell me you’ve never been anywhere outside Dhaka. I know for sure each of you must have visited Cox’s Bazar at least once in your life.”



The class laughed in agreement. Some of them nodded.



And that’s when I decided to swallow my words. I didn’t want to be seen as different from my classmates.