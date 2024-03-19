    বাংলা

    The art of fitting in

    Face-to-face with expectations, we can sometimes paper over what makes us distinct to be accepted

    Samia Zahin
    Published : 19 March 2024, 01:46 PM
    Updated : 19 March 2024, 01:46 PM

    One day in class, one of our teachers assigned us a project.

    It was about travel.

    “Write about a trip to a mesmerising place outside Dhaka that caught your attention.”

    Our teacher described all the different aspects we could explore – the experiences of the journey, the pros and cons of our chosen destination, and how the area could be freed from pollution to make it more eco-friendly and a nicer place to visit.

    Soon enough, Ma’am was talking us through the central ideas of the assignment and how to structure the piece.

    I decided to speak up, carefully forming the words I would use in my mind:

    “Ma’am, would it be ok if I used my imagination? I have never really visited anywhere outside Dhaka.”

    But, just as I was perking up the courage to ask, Ma’am turned to us and said, “And none of you should dare tell me you’ve never been anywhere outside Dhaka. I know for sure each of you must have visited Cox’s Bazar at least once in your life.”

    The class laughed in agreement. Some of them nodded.

    And that’s when I decided to swallow my words. I didn’t want to be seen as different from my classmates.

    But I don’t think I’m alone in this. Do you ever feel like you don’t belong somewhere because most of the people there have different styles and ways of living? And have you ever straightened your back, puffed up your chest a little bit, and smiled, pretending that there’s nothing different about you?

    When we are part of the same circles – social, academic, or professional – there’s an unstated expectation at play. Everyone assumes that we are alike in most aspects of our lives.

    In these situations, it’s very hard to speak up and paint yourself as someone distinct from the rest of the group. No one dares to put their perceived ‘weaknesses’ on the table because we are all afraid of being looked at as ‘different’. But this insecurity also holds us back and prevents us from making a more authentic connection.

    Here’s one paradoxical secret – my family and I struggle to afford the place where I study. If you told my classmates, they would probably find that hard to believe.

    But, despite the strain, my family and I somehow managed.

    And I hide that stress from those around me and pretend that I’m the best. That’s probably what the art of fitting in is about, don’t you think?

    This article is part of Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication focusing on culture and society from a youth perspective.

    RELATED STORIES
    &lt;div class=&quot;paragraphs&quot;&gt;&lt;p&gt;আইনমন্ত্রী আনিসুল হক।&lt;/p&gt;&lt;/div&gt;
    Khaleda won’t get permission to travel abroad: govt
    The law ministry will decide on the extension of the BNP chief’s temporary release from prison by an executive order on Tuesday
    Wilful loan defaulters face ban on travel, home and car purchase
    Wilful defaulters face home, car purchase ban
    The financial market regulator orders banks to form units within Apr 9 to identify such loan defaulters
    CNG refuelling available at all times for 12 days for Eid travel
    24-hour CNG station operation for Eid travel
    Starting from the first Ramadan until Apr 6, CNG stations will close at 5:00pm instead of 6:00pm and reopen at 10:00pm instead of 11:00pm
    Tulips in front of the Royal Palace at the Dam Square.
    48 HOURS: How to experience Amsterdam? Tips from an online travel expert
    On warmer days, the beach clubs are filled with people grabbing drinks and soaking in the (sometimes-rare) sun

    Opinion

    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin
    Flowers for solidarity
    Tasneem Hossain
    Despite a tough week, Germany is key to rearming Europe
    Peter Apps
    Europe's mild winter leaves gas stocks at record high
    John Kemp