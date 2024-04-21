Dhaka University, Jagannath University switch to online classes amid heat health risks

Dhaka University and Jagannath University, two of the leading higher educational institutions in the country, have opted for online classes to avoid health risks amid a heatwave across Bangladesh.

The notice from the Dhaka University Public Relations Office said online classes will continue until further notice. However, scheduled tests would be held in person.

Jagannath University announced it will hold classes online from Monday to Apr 27. Any tests scheduled during this period will be postponed to another time.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university administration led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim at 11am.