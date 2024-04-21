    বাংলা

    Dhaka University, Jagannath University switch to online classes amid heat health risks

    Classes will continue online at Dhaka University until further notice

    Dhaka University Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 April 2024, 10:51 AM
    Updated : 21 April 2024, 10:51 AM

    Dhaka University and Jagannath University, two of the leading higher educational institutions in the country, have opted for online classes to avoid health risks amid a heatwave across Bangladesh.

    The notice from the Dhaka University Public Relations Office said online classes will continue until further notice. However, scheduled tests would be held in person.

    Jagannath University announced it will hold classes online from Monday to Apr 27. Any tests scheduled during this period will be postponed to another time.

    The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the university administration led by Vice-Chancellor Prof Sadeka Halim at 11am.

    The mercury has continued to rise throughout April. In the past few days it has started to put lives and livelihoods at risk. Doctors have advised people to take precautions against the heat.

    On Sunday, the government announced a seven-day closure of schools and colleges due to the risk to students.

    In addition, the colleges under the National University are closed indefinitely.

    Two people have died in Pabna city and Gazipur’s Konabari amid the intense heat. Doctors believe their deaths were caused by heat stroke.

