HSC exams in 2025 to be held on abridged syllabi

The HSC and equivalent exams will be conducted on the basis of a revised and abridged syllabi in 2025, mirroring the approach taken in 2023.

The education ministry took the decision as the 2025 batch started their academic year late and therefore won't have adequate time to cover the entire syllabus, according to Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the inter-education board coordinating committee.

"The students started their classes in October. They will have three fewer months to complete the syllabi. Hence, the syllabi will be shortened."