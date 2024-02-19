HSC exams in 2025 to be held on abridged syllabi

The HSC and equivalent exams will be conducted on the basis of a revised and abridged syllabi in 2025, mirroring the approach taken in 2023.
The education ministry took the decision as the 2025 batch started their academic year late and therefore won't have adequate time to cover the entire syllabus, according to Prof Tapan Kumar Sarkar, head of the inter-education board coordinating committee.
"The students started their classes in October. They will have three fewer months to complete the syllabi. Hence, the syllabi will be shortened."
Although the HSC and equivalent exams will be based on the 2023 syllabi, students will be tested on all subjects, with questions set for full marks and the exams conducted over their usual duration, he added.
The HSC examinees in 2025 had taken their SSC and equivalent exams in 2023 based on an abridged syllabi. The exams started on Apr 30 and ended on May 28. The results were out on Jul 28 and academic classes for the HSC started on Oct 8.