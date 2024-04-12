    বাংলা

    Temperature to keep rising, rain forecast at start of Boishakh

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says it will get hotter, but rain is forecast for the start of the Bangla New Year

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 April 2024, 06:10 AM
    Updated : 12 April 2024, 06:10 AM

    The Bangladesh Meteorological Department says temperatures will continue to rise across the country, but the start of the Bangla New Year may also bring rain.

    “Daytime temperatures may rise a bit,” said meteorologist Bazlur Rashid on Friday. “Temperatures will be higher in the Rajshahi, Jashore, Kushtia, Rangamati, and Bandarban districts.”

    The highest temperature recorded across the country on Thursday was 40 degrees Celsius in Rangamati.

    A mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping through Bandarban, the Dhaka, Faridpur, Madaripur, Moulvibazar, Chattogram, Rangamati, and Feni districts as well as the Barishal Division.

    This will continue on Friday, the BMD said. The weather will largely remain dry across the country with partly cloudy skies.

    The mercury will likely continue to climb over the next five days, but there may also be rain or thunder showers in the east.

    The weather across the country will likely be dry with partially cloudy skies on Pohela Boishakh – the first day of the Bangla New Year – on Sunday, Apr 14.

