Rural Bangladesh’s Baishakhi fairs: a tradition fading away

Every year on the first day of the Bangla calendar, known as Pahela Baishakh, the village of Bhadughar in Brahmanbaria hosts the Baruni or Banni fair on the banks of the Titas River. The fair, nearly four centuries old, is one of the biggest in the country.

As the fair approaches, the village of Bhadughar becomes festive. Traditionally, women would visit their parents’ homes from their in-laws' before the Banni. While this tradition continues, its parts like preparing flattened rice or Chira and puffed rice or Muri are no longer there.

Jaminur Rahman, a local cultural enthusiast, cherishes memories of attending the fair since childhood, with excitement of tales told by his grandparents. His curiosity about the fair's history was sparked at a young age, driving him to learn more about its origins and significance.