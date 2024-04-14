Rural Bangladesh’s Baishakhi fairs: a tradition fading away

Every year on the first day of the Bangla calendar, known as Pahela Baishakh, the village of Bhadughar in Brahmanbaria hosts the Baruni or Banni fair on the banks of the Titas River. The fair, nearly four centuries old, is one of the biggest in the country.
As the fair approaches, the village of Bhadughar becomes festive. Traditionally, women would visit their parents’ homes from their in-laws' before the Banni. While this tradition continues, its parts like preparing flattened rice or Chira and puffed rice or Muri are no longer there.
Jaminur Rahman, a local cultural enthusiast, cherishes memories of attending the fair since childhood, with excitement of tales told by his grandparents. His curiosity about the fair's history was sparked at a young age, driving him to learn more about its origins and significance.
Speaking to bdnews24.com, Jaminur, in his fifties, discussed the significance of Bhadughar village.
He mentioned the Mughal-era Bhadughar Shahi Mosque and the shrine of Hazrat Syed Shah Sulaiman Osman Gani, commonly known as Maijla Peer, believed to be a revered saint who arrived with Hazrat Shahjalal centuries ago.
The fair, held near the shrine, is considered sacred by both Muslims and Hindus.
Jaminur recalled childhood memories of his grandfather buying household items from the Banni.
The fair was renowned as a hub of agricultural products, fishing nets, ploughs, and other necessities.
Jaminur also mentioned the tradition of beginning the day by buying jackfruit and then serving Chira or flattened rice with jackfruit to guests.
Jaminur noted that the open space required for Banni has significantly shrunken due to urbanisation, and the fair faces challenges because of criticisms from certain religious groups.
Despite these obstacles, the enduring spirit of the fair continues to draw tens of thousands of people, adding a unique vibrancy to the event.
Joydul Hossain, a researcher from Brahmanbaria and president of Sahitya Academy, also shared fond memories of attending the fair during his childhood.
"I'm not aware of any research on Banni. According to legend, this tradition has been ongoing for about four to five centuries. Since childhood, we've been attending this fair.
People from distant places also visit this Banni. Poets from Brahmanbaria have written poems about it, keeping its memory alive.
There used to be fairs over 50 places in Brahmanbaria, but many have disappeared, and others have diminished in size.
Jaminur mentioned two other Banni in the village. Kartik Maiya still happens on a smaller scale, while the other does not exist anymore.
"My friend Liton Deb made a booklet about 54 fair locations in Brahmanbaria years ago. Unfortunately, I no longer have that booklet, and Liton has passed away."
Bazlur Rahman, 70, from Mainda village said some fairs are still organised in remote villages.
“Banni used to take place in Majlishpur near the Titas River, Nandanpur, Suhilpur, and Chandura villages. Currently, it is held in Telipara of Suhilpur and Bakail village, but its scopes have reduced over time."
OVER 1,000 FAIRS ACROSS BANGLADESH
In 1997, the children's magazine Dhan Shaliker Desh, published by the Bangla Academy, featured a special issue on fairs in Bangladesh, providing information about 1,293 fairs held throughout the year.
The book titled "Bangladesher Mela," published by the Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC), contains details of 1,387 fairs.
But there are currently no updates available on the number of fairs and festivals taking place in the country.
Saymon Zakaria, a Bangladeshi folk researcher and deputy director at the Bangla Academy, mentioned that about three decades ago, folklorist Mohammad Saidur published an article listing around 4,000 fair venues.
Since then, many researchers have conducted further studies, revealing additional locations where fairs are held, he said.
Researcher Imran Uzzaman stated that fairs are held in over 5,000 places across the country, with more than 2,500 fairs occurring during Chaitra Sankranti and Baishakh alone.
However, he noted that the scopes of these fairs are shrinking in many areas.
Imran is currently conducting research on fairs in Bangladesh with the Ganesh Haloi Bengal Research Grant from the Bengal Foundation.
He explained that fairs typically emerge around specific beliefs or rituals, attracting gatherings of people who adhere to these beliefs and engage in various practices associated with them.
Saymon suggested that the government could facilitate the collection of information about fairs by sending inquiries to all union councils and publishing the responses on their websites.
He also proposed that the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism centrally publish a list of fairs through Upazilas, as many foreigners express interest in visiting these fairs when they visit Bangladesh.
SHRINKING
Like every year, the Lalon Memorial Festival, popularly known as Dol Utsab, was held at Lalon Akhra at Chheuria village in Kushtia's Kumarkhali.
Organised by the Lalon Academy, the festival typically lasts for three days, but this year it was shortened to one day due to Ramadan, the fasting month for Muslims, and the village fair was closed.
Saymon said, "I've noticed in the news that the administration has restricted this year's Lalon Memorial Festival to preserve the sanctity of Ramadan.
“However, the devotees have been organising this event for years without conflicting with Ramadan.
“Religion is a personal matter, and we shouldn't rely solely on the administration to dictate such matters. We regularly hold Bhab Nagar Sadhu Sanga every week without any issues," he said.
He emphasised the importance of understanding culture, saying, "We have a cultural heritage spanning at least two thousand years, and culture naturally evolves.
“If left uninterrupted, it will follow its course. The hundreds of fairs held across the country are not planned events; they have evolved through generations.
“Many people's livelihoods depend on these fairs. Some rely on selling folk materials associated with the annual fair, and when the fair ends, they lose their source of income.
"We all lack understanding. The implication that fasting should restrict the Bauls or halt the fair may seem anti-religious, but that's not the case.
“Religion is a personal belief, and individuals should be free to practise their own religion. Fairs serve as communal gathering places and shouldn't be restricted."
Kamaluddin Kabir, an assistant professor in the Department of Theatre at Jagannath University, is researching Banglar Geetrang.
He has travelled to remote areas across the country and observed fairs.
He believes that the prevalence of fairs is diminishing in many places, especially noting a decline in the Haor region, where fairs were once held on a larger scale.
When asked about the reasons behind this decline, Kabir mentioned several factors.
He noted a shift in cultural practices, observing that where Baul artists once performed in village tea shops or market intersections, now Tamil movies are shown or people play games on their mobile phones.
He questioned whether this shift represents a natural evolution but acknowledged its occurrence.
Kabir highlighted corporate influence and the spread of religious animosity as contributing factors to the decline of fairs.
He also pointed out changes in the social and economic landscape, particularly the transition away from an agrarian-based economy that was heavily centred on fairs.
Previously, people would attend fairs to purchase agricultural inputs, but with shifts in economic structures and the rise of corporate dominance, the significance of fairs in the social economy has diminished.
Furthermore, he noted the increased use of plastic and the changing consumer preferences, which have led to a decline in the demand for folk products traditionally sold at fairs.
