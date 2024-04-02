Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Jun 30

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams are scheduled to start on Jun 30.

The exam schedule was published on the Dhaka Education Board's website on Tuesday.

The Bangla first paper test will be held on the first day and the exams will run for three hours, according to the schedule.

This year's exams will be based on revised syllabi.

In Bangladesh, the HSC and equivalent exams are typically held in April. However, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the academic calendar have delayed the exams this year as well.

Examinees can start filling out forms for this year’s exams from Apr 16 to Apr 25.