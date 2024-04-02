    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to open HSC exams on Jun 30

    The Dhaka Education Board publishes the exam schedule on its website

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 April 2024, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2024, 05:31 AM

    The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams are scheduled to start on Jun 30.

    The exam schedule was published on the Dhaka Education Board's website on Tuesday.

    The Bangla first paper test will be held on the first day and the exams will run for three hours, according to the schedule.

    This year's exams will be based on revised syllabi.

    In Bangladesh, the HSC and equivalent exams are typically held in April. However, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic to the academic calendar have delayed the exams this year as well.

    Examinees can start filling out forms for this year’s exams from Apr 16 to Apr 25.

    RELATED STORIES
    Recommendation to extend Eid holidays by a day
    Recommendation to extend Eid holidays by a day
    The extension would help holidaymakers travel with greater ease, says Minister AKM Mozammel Huq
    Bangladesh to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June: state minister
    Govt to recruit 10,000 primary school teachers by June
    State Minister Rumana Ali emphasised the government's commitment to ensuring transparency throughout the recruitment process
    Dhaka board publishes list of 2024 HSC exam centres
    List of HSC exam centres published
    The detailed list of centres allocated to colleges is available on the Dhaka Education Board's website
    HSC forms can be filled out from Apr 16
    HSC form filling from Apr 16
    The deadline for submissions is Apr 25, but can be done until May 2 by paying a late fee

    Opinion

    Echoes of silence: unveiling the Bangladesh genocide
    Tawheed Reza Noor
    China's hydro generators wait for the rains to come
    John Kemp
    Secrets to live a happy life
    Tasneem Hossain
    Cryptoverse: AI tokens outpace record-breaking bitcoin