HSC exams likely to be held in mid-August, says Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dipu Moni has said the Higher Secondary Certificate and equivalent exams are likely to start in mid-August.

“The HSC exams will be held on a revised syllabus,” she said on Tuesday at the International Mother Language Institute.

Dipu Moni also mentioned that the exams were pushed back as the tests on all subjects would be held on the entire question paper instead of abridged versions.

“We will soon hold a discussion over the 2024 exams and decide whether we will go with a revised syllabus then. We want to hold the exams as early as possible. We wanted to do that this year as well.”

“This year, we might be able to hold the SSC exams in May and HSC in August. We’ll try to organise the exams closer to the usual time next year. So we’ll think about revising the syllabi next year if needed.”