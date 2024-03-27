How far is the work to rescue MV Abdullah and crew from Somali pirates?

Relatives of the sailors say the company assured them of bringing the crew unharmed soon. But it is difficult to say when it will be possible.

Asif Khan, brother of MV Abdullah’s Chief Officer Atiq Ullah Khan, said: “We all hope our loved ones will be back by Eid-ul-Fitr [mid-April]. But it may take some time and we must have patience. All we want is the sailors back unharmed.”

The seized ship has now been left anchored in the Nugal region of Somalia's Puntland province, about one and a half nautical miles off the coast of Jifal.

A warship of the European Union Naval Force (EUNAVFOR) under Operation Atalanta is deployed nearby.

Some believe that the release of the sailors along with the ship can be fast-tracked as the pirates have been under pressure from the Puntland police and the EU force ship.

Talks have started with the pirates through a third party as part of efforts to bring the sailors back, said Mizanul Islam, a spokesman for Kabir Group.

He said the company is making all sorts of attempts to rescue the ship and its crew.

The Somali pirates captured the company’s vessel MV Jahan Moni with 25 sailors and the captain’s wife aboard.