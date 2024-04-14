Somali pirates release hijacked ship MV Abdullah, all Bangladeshi sailors

The Bangladesh flag-bearing ship MV Abdullah and all of its sailors have been freed after it was hijacked by Somali pirates.

The ship set off to Dubai from Somalia around 3am on Sunday, said Kabir Group’s media focal person Mizanul Islam

“The sailors are all in good health,” he said.

The owners will share the details of the hijacked ship's release at a briefing on Sunday afternoon at their Agrabad office.

On Mar 12, Somali pirates seized control of the MV Abdullah and took the 23 sailors on board hostage.

According to reports, the British military was the first to learn about the hijacking that took place 1,100 km away from Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia.