State minister suggests using rice flour to cut high wheat import costs

State Minister for Religious Affairs Faridul Haque Khan Dulal has advised citizens to use flour made from rice instead of wheat, which has become costlier due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Speaking at a workshop in Dhaka on Sunday, he also said people in Bangladesh moan rather ignorantly about price rises without realising that they are in a “better condition than people in other countries”.

“A little price rise in Bangladesh has created a public headache. But they don’t realise how much the prices have increased in comparison to other countries,” he remarked.

Citing his daughter, who lives in Australia, the state minister said the cost of living in Australia is so high that people need to pay around Tk 3,000 in Australian dollars to buy a chicken.