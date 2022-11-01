    বাংলা

    NBR launches tax service month 2022

    The programme appears to be a replacement of the annual tax fair

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 03:43 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 03:43 PM

    The National Board of Revenue, or NBR, has launched a month-long programme with bolstered services to help taxpayers submit their tax returns in what looked like a replacement of the annual tax fair.

    The information service campaign, which will last through November, was inaugurated by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at the NBR Bhaban in Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

    Muneem said the programme will allow taxpayers from 689 circles in 31 zones to file their returns throughout the month. It will facilitate “raising awareness and revenue collection significantly” in a festive atmosphere.

    The NBR introduced the tax fair in 2010 to motivate people to pay taxes, but no fairs were organised since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Instead, the NBR offered support and services from Nov 1-30 in all tax zones and circles around the country to facilitate return submissions.

    The NBR took steps to widely publicise promotional messages through radio, television, print and online media, Muneem said.

    The campaign will feature seminars along with the publications of supplements.

    Members of the armed forces will be able to file tax returns at Dhaka Cantonment’s Sena Malancha on Nov 8 and 9.

    The online return submission services were active as well, the NBR said.

