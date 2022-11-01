NBR launches tax service month 2022

The National Board of Revenue, or NBR, has launched a month-long programme with bolstered services to help taxpayers submit their tax returns in what looked like a replacement of the annual tax fair.

The information service campaign, which will last through November, was inaugurated by NBR Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem at the NBR Bhaban in Segunbagicha on Tuesday.

Muneem said the programme will allow taxpayers from 689 circles in 31 zones to file their returns throughout the month. It will facilitate “raising awareness and revenue collection significantly” in a festive atmosphere.