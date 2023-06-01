Bangladesh to introduce new law to discipline e-commerce

The government is planning to draft a new law to regulate the online business sector, which has been the subject of much conjecture in recent years.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed the plan while unveiling a Tk 7.6 trillion budget for the new fiscal year on Thursday.

In a bid to promote e-commerce beyond the traditional business models, the ‘Digital Business Identity Registration Guidelines, 2022 was issued last year in line with the ‘Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines, the minister noted.