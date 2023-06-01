    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to introduce new law to discipline e-commerce

    The government aims to establish a new regulatory body for the sector through the proposed legislation

    Published : 1 June 2023, 01:55 PM
    Updated : 1 June 2023, 01:55 PM

    The government is planning to draft a new law to regulate the online business sector, which has been the subject of much conjecture in recent years.

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal revealed the plan while unveiling a Tk 7.6 trillion budget for the new fiscal year on Thursday.

    In a bid to promote e-commerce beyond the traditional business models, the ‘Digital Business Identity Registration Guidelines, 2022 was issued last year in line with the ‘Digital Commerce Operation Guidelines, the minister noted.

    It is now mandatory for digital commerce entities to secure a 'Digital Business Identity', and so far, as many as 620 businesses have done so, according to Kamal.

    And now, the Digital Commerce Act, 2023 is being formulated to establish a Digital Commerce Authority (DCA), the minister said.

    Budget 2023-24
