Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

For elephants, like people, greetings are a complicated affair

A study details around 20 gesture types displayed during greetings, showing that elephants combine these in specific ways with call types such as rumbles, roars and trumpets

For elephants, greetings are a complicated affair
The male savannah elephant Doma and the male savannah elephant Mainos engage in greeting behaviour at Jafuta Reserve in Zimbabwe, in this undated handout picture. REUTERS

Will Dunham

Reuters

Published : 14 May 2024, 01:16 PM

Updated : 14 May 2024, 01:16 PM

Related Stories
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Argentine scientists find 90-million-year-old herbivore dinosaur
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Overcrowded Venice introduces first payment charge for tourists
Ageing boomers discover Brussels' largest night club
Ageing boomers discover Brussels' largest night club
Orangutan's use of medicinal plant intrigues scientists
Orangutan's use of medicinal plant intrigues scientists
Read More
World Court to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
World Court to hold hearings over Israel's Rafah attacks
Israeli tanks push into Rafah as civilians flee
Israeli tanks push into Rafah as civilians flee
After long wait, the crew of MV Abdullah returns home
After long wait, the crew of MV Abdullah returns home
Joy Bangla Half Marathon on Jun 7
Joy Bangla Half Marathon on Jun 7
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More