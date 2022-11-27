Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups

Malaysia is reviewing its government subsidies programme, aiming to direct money toward low-income groups, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Sunday, prioritising the rising cost of living as he takes office at a time of slowing growth.

Government agencies have two weeks to review the implications of narrowing the subsidies, he told a news conference.

Malaysia offers subsidies to all citizens, with fuel and cooking oil accounting for the biggest expense. It also subsidises electricity, sugar and flour.