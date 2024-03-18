Singer Khalid, of Chime fame, dies aged 60

Khalid, the vocalist of Chime who was known by a single name, has died at the age of 60 after delivering popular numbers throughout his career since the 80s.
Poet Sanjeeb Purohit said Khaid passed away on Monday evening and the body was kept at Comfort Hospital.
He asked that a person named Ruman Abdullah be contacted for more details and gave his number.
Ruman said Khalid suffered a heart attack at his home and the doctor declared him dead when he was rushed to the hospital.
Sound engineer Isha Khan said the body would be taken to Gopalganj, the birthplace of the singer, for burial after funeral prayers at Green Road Jame Mosque at 11pm.
Khalid started his career in music in 1981 and joined Chime in 1983.
Among his numerous popular songs are ‘Sorolotar Protima’, ‘Nati Khati Bela Gelo’, ‘Kono Karone’, ‘Hoyni Jabaro Bela’ and ‘Jodi Himaloy Hoe’.