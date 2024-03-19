Inmate commits suicide at Chattogram Central prison

An inmate has committed suicide at Chattogram Central Jail.

The inmate’s hanged body was recovered on Monday evening and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The deceased, 30-year-old Ibrahim Newaz, hailed from Ward No. 7 of the Rangamati Municipal Sadar. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case filed at Raozan Police Station.

Ibrahim had been in prison since Sept 19 last year, according to prison authorities.