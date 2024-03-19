Inmate commits suicide at Chattogram Central prison

An inmate has committed suicide at Chattogram Central Jail.
The inmate’s hanged body was recovered on Monday evening and rushed to Chattogram Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
The deceased, 30-year-old Ibrahim Newaz, hailed from Ward No. 7 of the Rangamati Municipal Sadar. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison in a case filed at Raozan Police Station.
Ibrahim had been in prison since Sept 19 last year, according to prison authorities.
On Monday evening, prison guards began searching for Newaz after a prisoner count showed he was missing.
Newaz was found hanged from a rod in a tin shed near the food warehouse using a plastic bag and the border of a blanket.
Prison authorities informed us that one of their inmates committed suicide, said SM Obaidul Haque, chief of the Kotwali Police Station. An unnatural death case was filed by the jail authorities on Tuesday over the incident.
Several attempts were made to contact Chattogram Central Jail Senior Jail Superintendent Mohammad Manjur Hossain and Jailer Md Emran for comment, but they did not pick up the phone.