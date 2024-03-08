11 burnt as building catches fire in Chattogram

As many as 11 people, including children, have been injured after a fire broke out at a residential building in Chattogram.

The incident occurred at a building in Shankar Dewanji Haat under the Chandgaon Police Station around 12:45am on Friday, according to the police.

Osman Gani owned the building, said Jahidul Kabir, chief of Chandgaon Police Station.

"Three families lived in four flat on the third floor of the building. The fire originated on that floor due to a leak in the gas supply line."

All of the injured were taken to the Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

The explosion was triggered by gas that had accumulated in a kitchen in one of the flats on the third floor.

The incident occurred when a house aide attempted to light a match to warm up food, according to OC Kabir.

Five members of the household and six others suffered injuries when the fire spread to neighbouring flats, causing damage to the house.