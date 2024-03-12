Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dhaka

A man and a woman have been found dead in an apparent case of murder-suicide in Dhaka.
The bodies were recovered from a five-storey house in the Kamarpara area of Turag on Monday, and later sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.
Police believe the woman, 36-year-old Moushumi Begum, was murdered by 33-year-old Md Ibrahim, who then hung himself.
Inspector Abu Saeed of Turag Police Station said the two were known to the local community as having a close bond akin to that of siblings.
Moushumi frequently visited Ibrahim's house. When her two children were unable to locate their mother, they decided to search for her at Ibrahim's house on Monday evening.
"Upon discovering the door locked, they began shouting. Neighbours subsequently alerted the police when there was no response from inside the house," said Abu Saaed.
Police officers later broke the door down and entered the flat, only to find Moushumi and Ibrahim dead.
Moushumi was found lying on the bed with her throat slit while Ibrahim was on the floor with a noose around his neck, according to Abu Saeed.
Ibrahim, who was unmarried, ran a mobile parts business. Moushumi's husband worked in a garment buying house.
Police could not immediately determine the motive behind the deaths.