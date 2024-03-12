Two found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dhaka

A man and a woman have been found dead in an apparent case of murder-suicide in Dhaka.

The bodies were recovered from a five-storey house in the Kamarpara area of Turag on Monday, and later sent to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

Police believe the woman, 36-year-old Moushumi Begum, was murdered by 33-year-old Md Ibrahim, who then hung himself.

Inspector Abu Saeed of Turag Police Station said the two were known to the local community as having a close bond akin to that of siblings.