    Finance Minister Kamal to unveil FY24 budget on Jun 1

    The date and a plan to make the budget are set at an inter-ministerial meeting in the finance ministry

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 8 May 2023, 06:24 PM
    Updated : 8 May 2023, 06:24 PM

    Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal will present the national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in parliament on Jun 1.

    The date and a plan to make the budget were set at an inter-ministerial meeting in the finance ministry on Monday, according to the minutes of the meeting.

    Finance ministry officials said they think the size of the budget will likely be around Tk 7.5 trillion, compared with Tk 6.78 trillion for the current fiscal year.

    They also said the main challenges seen in the next fiscal year are increasing revenues, controlling inflation, meeting conditions of loans from the International Monetary Fund and others, and maintaining high growth.

