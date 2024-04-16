IMF further trims Bangladesh’s GDP growth forecast for FY24 to 5.7%

The International Monetary Fund has further cut its real GDP growth forecast for Bangladesh in fiscal 2023-24 to 5.7 percent from its previous projection of 6 percent.

The IMF updated its predictions from October in its latest global outlook report released on Tuesday.

In the report a year ago, it had put Bangladesh’s growth outlook at 6.5 percent.

The Bangladesh government set a growth target of 7.5 percent in the budget for FY24.