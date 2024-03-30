Inflation, budget crunch dampen Eid outfit shopping festivity

Abdul Bashar went to an outlet of a popular fashion brand for children's dresses ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr. However, the private sector executive returned home empty-handed as the prices exceeded his budget.



Bashar estimates that his family's living costs this Ramadan will be twice his monthly salary.



And, considering the eye-watering prices, he will need over Tk 50,000 for Eid shopping.



Homemaker Ayesha Rahman finished her Eid shopping before the 15th of Ramadan.



"Dress prices seemed a bit higher than last year. We had to visit many shops to find clothes within our budget, but it seemed that prices were high considering the quality and design," she said.



The majority of customers interviewed for this report said the Eid dresses they liked were not within their budget. Some ended up buying a few items, while others only asked for prices to get a sense of the cost.



According to several owners of the capital's popular boutique stores, clothing prices have climbed slightly compared to last year.